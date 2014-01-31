Video: Terrence Ross With Sick Eastbay Slam As Practice For Dunk Contest

#Video #Instagram
01.31.14 5 years ago

The NBA will officially announce who will participate in the 2014 Slam Dunk Contest over All-Star weekend in New Orleans next week, but we’re pretty sure Terrence Ross will get an invite. That’s because the second-year Raptors forward â€” less than a week after dropping an “awww”-inducing 51 points â€” already has a dunk coach, and from the looks of their dunk practice, he is going to be do his best to keep the annual contest from continuing its slide as the most overhyped contest of the weekend.

Ross’ coach is Team Flight Brothers’ owner, Chuck Millan, and he uploaded Ross’ eastbay gem a couple days ago. Watch as Ross collects the lob off the crane that connects the backboard to the basket stanchion before putting it between his legs and flushing it by coming up on the right side of the backboard. Yeah, it’s basically an eastbay dunk on crack.

Do you think Ross can win the Dunk Contest?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Instagram
TAGS2014 All-Star Game2014 Dunk ContestinstagramTERRENCE ROSSTORONTO RAPTORSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP