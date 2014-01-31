Video: Terrence Ross With Sick Eastbay Slam As Practice For Dunk Contest

The NBA will officially announce who will participate in the 2014 Slam Dunk Contest over All-Star weekend in New Orleans next week, but we’re pretty sure Terrence Ross will get an invite. That’s because the second-year Raptors forward â€” less than a week after dropping an “awww”-inducing 51 points â€” already has a dunk coach, and from the looks of their dunk practice, he is going to be do his best to keep the annual contest from continuing its slide as the most overhyped contest of the weekend.

Ross’ coach is Team Flight Brothers’ owner, Chuck Millan, and he uploaded Ross’ eastbay gem a couple days ago. Watch as Ross collects the lob off the crane that connects the backboard to the basket stanchion before putting it between his legs and flushing it by coming up on the right side of the backboard. Yeah, it’s basically an eastbay dunk on crack.

Do you think Ross can win the Dunk Contest?

