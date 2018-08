The Boston Celtics set out to teach the youn 76ers a lesson last night in Game 3 of their playoff series. Mission accomplished.

If Philly had one true bright spot, it was the play of Thad Young, who put up 22 points in 26 minutes and unleashed this monster block on Brandon Bass:

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook