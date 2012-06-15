Video: The 1 Player From The Dream Team That Nobody Recognized

#Olympics #Video
06.15.12 6 years ago

We’ve already talked about “The Dream Team” documentary, so we won’t rehash the details here. Instead, we’ll show you a brief clip involving one of our favorite moments. John Stockton, tired of waiting on the team bus in traffic, decides to walk the streets with his wife and kids. Emanating ’90s in every way, with that obscenely large camera and knowingly rocking short-shorts in a non-game situation, Stockton strolled through the streets undisturbed. We’re not surprised that no one recognized him in Spain – he really never sought the limelight – but the Uncle Sam dude and woman wearing the faces of the the Dream Team can’t escape blame on this one. It’s not like he played for the team they came to support or anything.

h/t Ball Don’t Lie

How many basketball fans do you know who wouldn’t recognize Stockton?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics#Video
TAGS1992 OlympicsDREAM TEAMJOHN STOCKTONOLYMPICSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP