Video: The 2012 Mixtape of Philadelphia’s Chosen League All-Stars

Philadelphia’s Chosen League is one of the nation’s best already, but Dime got a treat when it hosted its All-Star game. If you think summer hoops begins only when the NBA Finals ends, think again. The mix includes UNLV’s Savon Goodman, Duke’s Amile Jefferson, athletic freak Brandon Austin (committed to Penn State) and even a Class of 2015 guy like point guard Sam Foreman, who looked like a vet. Hit the jump to see some of the crazy footage from the Chosen’s best.

