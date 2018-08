This play happened on Friday night, but it would be a crime if most of our readers missed it. We’ve know for a while that Andre Miller is actually super sneaky with his hops [EVIDENCE HERE], breaking them out just enough so that we all know what’s up.

That being said, this block he busted out on Derrick Favors, meeting the big man at the rim, is just outrageous:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook