Video: The Best Dunks Of The 2012 Summer

We saw Aquille Carr go wild. We saw Tyreke Evans showing off that one-of-a-kind handle. Overall, this summer was great. Even if it wasn’t touching the lockout summer from 2011 – and how could it? – we saw street performers and legit pros everywhere pushing the limits of what we thought possible. Now, we can all sit back and wait for the highlight mixes to start rolling in. Check the video below for the very best dunks of the summer from Team 511.

What was the nastiest play of the whole summer?

