Video: The Best Dunks Of The 2012 Summer

#Video
09.07.12 6 years ago

We saw Aquille Carr go wild. We saw Tyreke Evans showing off that one-of-a-kind handle. Overall, this summer was great. Even if it wasn’t touching the lockout summer from 2011 – and how could it? – we saw street performers and legit pros everywhere pushing the limits of what we thought possible. Now, we can all sit back and wait for the highlight mixes to start rolling in. Check the video below for the very best dunks of the summer from Team 511.

What was the nastiest play of the whole summer?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDerrick CaracterJEREMY PARGOJonseyJus FlyJustin DarlingtonPlaygroundShaun LivingstonSolomon JonesvideoWermYoung Hollywood

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP