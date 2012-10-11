Video: The Best Mix Of Tracy McGrady Toronto Highlights You’ll Ever See

#Video
10.11.12

We linked to this in Smack, but it’s so good I just had to throw it up again. I remember watching Tracy McGrady in Toronto, looking like a sleepy-eyed Gumby. He was all raw. Insane wingspan. Leaning runners. Huge blocks. Out-of-nowhere putbacks. No one believed he’d ever become the best scorer and possibly the best all-around player in the game. But I was definitely intrigued, especially after the Raptors finally made the playoffs in 2000 against New York. In Game 1, Vince Carter struggled, shooting 3-for-20. T-Mac? He only unleashed a 25-point, 10-rebound gem.

What would’ve happened had he stayed in Toronto?

