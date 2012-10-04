Video: The Best of Dennis Rodman

This was originally posted on our basketball video site HouseofHighlights.com the other day, but since we got a great response to it, we thought we’d pop it here as well. Enjoy…

I’m not going to lie, I was laughing my ass off going through these videos. No way Dennis Rodman gets away with any of this stuff if he was playing today. Not a chance.

There’s more out there, but here are Rodman’s Greatest Hits.

1. Dennis Rodman tortures Frank Brickowski

For whatever reason, Dennis loved to antagonize Frank Brickowski. Here’s some of his all-time most ridiculous work at the expense of Frank, this time in Game 3 of the 1996 NBA Finals. You can just feel Brickowski fighting off every single instinct he has to haul off and punch Dennis right in the mouth.