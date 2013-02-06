Video: The Chosen League History – A 2013 Preview

Which city produces the best ballplayers? It’s a never ending argument, and being that Dime has strong roots to Philadelphia (and New York City), we have our biases as well. The Chosen League is probably the best league in Philly, and they’ve just released a video to get you amped for the new season. Just about anyone who is anyone is featured in here, from names you don’t know to LeBron James.

Which city produces the best players?

