Between Juwan Howard sizing him up in a pre-game shootaround, and then Dexter Pittman lining him up and decking him in the closing seconds of Game 5, I’d say the Heat were just a little pissed off about Lance Stephenson flashing the choke sign at LeBron James earlier in the series.

What should happen to Pittman?

