Video: The Knicks Top 10 Plays From Last Season

At worst, the Knicks will at least look different from last year. If you hadn’t heard, they’re getting new uniforms. Other than that, the goal should be to win a playoff series, because realistically, they’re not better than Boston or Miami. We keep talking about how New York has a foundation – they have the star players you need. But eventually, those stars need to bring it. At least in terms of highlights, they brought it last year.

What was their best play from last season?

