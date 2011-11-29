Video: The Official John Wall Lockout Mixtape

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: One of the best things to come out of the NBA lockout was John Wall dominating every game he played. Everywhere. Thankfully, our friends at EliteMixtapes were there almost every step of the way. With that, check out his official lockout mixtape.
What do you think?
This is pretty much the best video I’ve seen all year
I’m so excited for all the, “Wall to McGee, ALLEY-OOP” calls this season. Wall seems to have somehow gotten even faster this off-season. That’s scary.
It might take a few years, but i fully believe this dude will be a better basketball player than Rose. And Eventually become the best pg in the league.
@bass is tripping only Rose haters and wizards fans say non-sense like that. wall will be very good but Rose is about to be something the basketball world never seen before.
I’m not a Rose hater, nor am I a Wizard fan.
I’m sorry, but Wall makes Rose look like a little bitch.
Wall has roughly all of Rose’s raw talent and a MUCH better feel for the game.
hope john wall stays healthy his whole career. He’s going to make the Wizards relevant
whoa wtf.
@UncheckedAggression: “wall makes rose look like a little bitch”
how can you say somebody makes the reigning MVP look like a lil bitch. Not only that, but Rose just single handedly dragged his team to the ECF and lost the the Heat. Without a legit 2 guard and with Boozer playing like a little female. If what you say is true then the Wizards better win the title next year, if he makes “rose look like a little bitch”
If you think Wall has the kind of support Rose does, you’re out of your mind. Single-handedly, huh? I love how selective memories can be.
Wall as a rookie was MUCH better than Rose as a rookie. His ceiling is higher than any guard in the league. Last year Rose was better.
Wall still makes Rose his bitch, just watch.
Mr uncheckedagression, saying wall had a much better season than Rose is completely false and too many people are pushing this propaganda. First of all, Rose is a scoring pg and He shot 47.5% from Fg, that’s pretty damn impressive, if he would of shot 40% from the fg like wall did he would be killed like he was last year for having a average not bad field goal at almost 45%. Wall on-ball defense was just as brutal as Roses their rookie, but he did get a lot more steals and I give him credit. Rose averaged a little more but did it with a MUCH higher fg, so his was much more impressive. Wall averaged more assist and I give him credit, I dont think he will be in cp3, nash, or rondo league in terms of passing more like baron davis but he does have better feel for the game but that does not make him better. Case in point, how is it that he has a better feel but Rose was more efficient? Rose had the higher PER, Eff, Win share, Ts%, EFg% but when it comes to Rose people want to overlook that but if it was wall that held these stats it would be brought up every debate. wall put up a somewhat prettier stat line but was much less efficient in doing so, therefore Rose was the MORE EFFECTIVE player their respective rookie seasons. saying his ceiling is much than Roses is funny as well because he is already behind the ball. He would have to match AND EXCEED becoming ROY,2x all star in 3 seasons, becoming a starter one of those seasons. AS this better PG with so much feel for the game, help lead his team to the playoffs his first 3 seasons and ECF within his first 3 seasons. Win a gold Medal in the olympics or fiba world championship. Make an first team all-nba his first three seasons. Help his team obtain the best record in the league with his first 3 seasons. Win MVP with in his first 3 seasons. you’ve been watching to much of these fake basketball games over summer where they play NO DEFENSE, so you think he’s going to dominate the league huh? get real. What he needs to do is follow the BLUEPRINT that Rose has laid out for him, hell if he becomes more successful, he should because Rose is showing him how to dominate in the REal league not summer ball.
There is no point arguing with you, as I don’t believe you made a single good point in that entire rant.
Never said wall has the same support as rose cus that’s straight bs. But the problem is u saying wall will make rose look like a bitch. I believe in wall and believe he’ll become a superstar but just don’t undervalue rose who is already considered a superstar by most
I didnt make a single good point but you have no argument, all you saying is that wall will make Rose his bitch, THATS GREAT INSIGHT IDIOT.