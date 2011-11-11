The Official Kevin Durant 2011 Goodman League Summer Mixtape

#Video #Kevin Durant
11.11.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The best thing to come out of the NBA lockout this summer was Kevin Durant dominating every game he played. Everywhere. And while he took his show on the road, KD always saved his best for the hometown fans at D.C.’s Goodman League. Perhaps our friends at The Mars Reel put it best: “Durant represents everything the Goodman League is about; hard work, undeniable talent, and most importantly, passion.” With that, check out his official 2011 Goodman League summer mixtape, exclusively from The Mars Reel.

And as a bonus, here’s his official 2010 Goodman League summer mixtape too:

What do you think?

