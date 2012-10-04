Video: The Return Of D Rose – Episode 4 “Push”

For those of you who don’t know, I spent the last two days in the hospital getting my appendix taken out. It wasn’t a lot of fun. Upon coming home yesterday afternoon, my friends at adidas hit me with an awesome “coming home” gift: an enormous package full of sneakers and apparel from the D Rose 3 collection, which hit stores today. We joked around that I’m making sort of my own mini version of “The Return.” But it’s not like I’m in a year-round rehab program, and it’s not like I have an entire city and fanbase on my shoulders.

Derrick Rose does, and in the latest episode of The Return Of D Rose, titled “Push,” we can feel the emotion. Today is Rose’s 24th birthday. That’s still very young in basketball years, and it’s hard to watch this video and not expect the CHI’s finest to come roaring back next spring.

You can join in on the conversation and see your tweets in the next episode by commenting on the adidas Facebook page, and also at adidas on Twitter with the hash tag #TheReturn. You can also check out the full transcript below.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Return of D Rose Episode 4: “Push” Transcript

Derrick Rose, point guard, Chicago Bulls

I try to bring everything down as simple as possible.

When I’m working out I always say if it’s painful, see how long you can go through it because a normal person would stop right when they feel pain. I try to see how long I can go through it because I try to make myself different than other people.

I’m good right now I started running – that was my first time running. And I’m just trying to get healthy â€“ that’s my biggest thing get my body together, rebuilding my whole body, and just have a lot of confidence in myself and see where it takes me.

Coming back to Chicago…everybody from Chicago know that you can’t be gone for too long. It seem like you be frantic to come back here. Being around my friends, family, fans â€“ it feels good. I’m just blessed that I’m from here.

My new commercial for the Rose 3, it’s a commercial where the whole concept of the commercial is me coming back. I think it’s going to, like, touch the city and touch my fans everywhere. It’s for the city of Chicago I know that she’ll love it. I’m anxious actually just to see how everybody takes it in. It felt unreal man, just walking out there shaking everybody hand it felt like an actual game.

I’m working out I’m back on the court I’m never stopping man that’s why I think me and adidas became partners. They’re trying to grow, I’m trying to grow as a player and we’re never satisfied. We’re always trying to improve. I can practice all day scrimmage with the guys or whatever but it’s not going to be the same until I step on that court again.

Always trying to do something to get further.

Brenda Rose, Mother of Derrick Rose

It’s the same way he did when he was in high school. After school he practiced then he went to the gym. This is what he want this is the life he choose. And if you want it you have to work hard to keep it and keep on going with it. So I believe he will come back and when he do, I’m going to be at the Bulls center cheering for my baby.

At what age will Rose hit his prime?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.