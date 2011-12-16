The Shabazz Muhammad Summer Mixtape

By now you need no introduction to Shabazz Muhammad. And as you’d expect, the nation’s best high school player right now dominated the 2011 summer circuit. The following mixtape features highlights from nearly everywhere he played this summer, and after watching, you’ll realize why we’re all witnessing a high school legend in the making.

What do you think?

