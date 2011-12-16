The Shabazz Muhammad Summer Mixtape

By now you need no introduction to Shabazz Muhammad. And as you’d expect, the nation’s best high school player right now dominated the 2011 summer circuit. The following mixtape features highlights from nearly everywhere he played this summer, and after watching, you’ll realize why we’re all witnessing a high school legend in the making.
What do you think?
No fear. How’s his shooting?
impressive mixtape. I was going to ask the same question as comment 1. but I will ask this instead: when you say legend in the making is it legend as in 2-3 years from now he will be a 5-10 mpg in a college team, cause he can’t to anything else but dunk? I don’t know, just asking.
he’s shot release has to be one of the ugliest I saw
Derrick Rose still has the best high school highlights that I have ever seen.
@stefan
They article spells it out for you.
“you’ll realize why we’re all witnessing a HIGH SCHOOL legend in the making.”
There’s no mention of college anywhere. Reading comprehension, try it sometime.
why do you assume I didn’t notice that they only talk about high school? I was just asking for an opinion of this article’s author on the future of this kid. they can post a video with no comments, but since they wrote a few lines mentioning the high school legend in the making, I would also like to read an author’s opinion on the future, not only the past. anyway, I am still wondering, as he is viewed as the best scorer in high school, and I didn’t see any games or so, how good is he, or how good is he expected to be?
i dont really know much about him but all i see in this mixtape are dunks..
how is his overall game? why is he rated so high?
Being able to perform great dunks does not equal a legend in the making.