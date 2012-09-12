Video: The Summer of Corey “Homicide” Williams – City by City

#Video
09.12.12 6 years ago

Corey “Homicide” Williams is known as one of the best playground ballplayers around, and now you can see why. Recently, Above The Rim, the people behind one of the best ads we’ve seen in a long time, launched their latest video series called “City By City.” Follow along as Homicide hits Houston, Chicago and his hometown of New York City to give clinics, star in movies and photo shoots and, of course, win championships.

Which city produces the best playground talent?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSAbove The RimATRCorey WilliamsHomicidePlaygroundvideo

