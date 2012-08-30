The Top 10 360 Layups Of All Time

It feels like there’s almost a connection between the 360 layup and untapped potential (if you don’t count MJ), and I think we can all agree that Vince Carter is/was the king of the 360 layup. While he’s done it a handful of times in a game, there have been a few others who pulled it out as well. J.R. Smith and Nick Young are two of the best of the rest.

But I do have one question: Why didn’t this shot make the list?

Which one was the most difficult?

