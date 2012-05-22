Video: The Top 10 Alley-Oops Of The NBA Season

J.R. Smith never found his groove in the playoffs, but during the regular season, he accomplished what no one else in the league did: have two of the 10 best alley-oops of the year. But the best alley-oop of the season could also be a contender for best of all time: Gerald Green‘s mixtape-style finish on a fast break against Houston.

What do you think was the best alley-oop of the season?

