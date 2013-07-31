Video: The Top 10 Plays Of NBA Summer League

We covered the Orlando and Las Vegas Summer Leagues extensively on the site this offseason, and yet a few of these plays still surprised me. You’ll rarely find truly great players handing out ass-whoopings in summer league, but there will always be truly great plays to marvel at… from names like Ben McLemore, Reggie Jackson and Victor Oladipo.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.