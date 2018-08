Have you had enough of last season? It’s never too late to post a top 100 dunks video, and after re-watching some of these ridiculous slams from guys like Blake Griffin, Gerald Green and Russell Westbrook, you’ll be freaking out that the NBA season in still over a month away.

What was the most memorable dunk from last year?

