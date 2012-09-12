Video: The Top 200 NBA Fails

Between the video content and these ridiculously over-the-top terrible songs (who the hell OK’ed this Eminem song?), I couldn’t stop laughing throughout this thing. This seriously made my day. I would pick out some favorites – like at the 7:13 mark when Tim Hardaway nearly punches out a cameraman or at the 8:58 mark when D-Wade decides to toss Mike Bibby‘s shoe into the stands – but it’s all so good, the entire video deserves a look. Before watching, just know the music is not safe for work, while the bloopers most certainly are. So if you’re stuck in an office somewhere, just mute this or put on some headphones.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What’s the worst NBA fail ever?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.