Video: The Ultimate Reggie Miller Highlight Tape

#Video
09.10.12 6 years ago

While Reggie Miller‘s place amongst the greatest shooting guards ever is currently up for debate, he’s now officially a Hall of Famer. We wrote about his induction into Springfield last week, and with the seemingly endless amount of clutch shots he hit with the Pacers, we could probably spend the next month writing about his best moments.

What was Miller’s defining moment as a pro?

TOPICS#Video
TAGS2012 Hall Of Fame ClassDimeMagINDIANA PACERSREGGIE MILLERvideo

