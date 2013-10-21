Video: Thomas Robinson’s Putback Slam Over The Kings

After getting drafted with the No. 5 pick in the 2012 Draft by Sacramento, Thomas Robinson has been ignored by the Kings and the Rockets, the latter of whom dealt him to Portland to clear space for Dwight Howard. But if he takes advantage of his opportunity in Portland like he did on this putback slam over his old team, he won’t be ignored much longer.

In 24 minutes yesterday, Robinson was 6-for-8 from the field for 14 points, 3 assists and 8 boards against the team that drafted him just two summer’s ago. One of those buckets came after a Nicolas Batum miss on the wing, and it’s clear from his ensuing howl, Robinson enjoyed flushing on the team that drafted him before sending him to Houston.

Damian Lillard scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half, and the Blazers beat the Kings 88-82 last night.

How will Robinson do this year with the Blazers?

