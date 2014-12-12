Video: Thunder’s Andre Roberson Puts Anderson Varejao On A Poster

Andre Roberson hasn’t lived up to offseason talk that he’s a much-improved three-point shooter in the season’s early going. But why chuck treys when you can dunk like this? Watch the Oklahoma City Thunder wing put Anderson Varejao on a poster with a sick swerving jam in tonight’s game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Whoa.

Talk about body control. How Roberson was able to maneuver the ball around Varejao’s outstretched arm while continuing to rise we will never understand.

The Thunder need more plays like this from the 6-7 sophomore – especially if his shot doesn’t come around. Billed as the replacement for Thabo Sefolosha, Roberson needs to do more than take up space offensively if he wants to remain a starter for Scott Brooks. Canny cuts and aggressive attacks like this are the first step to doing so as he slowly becomes more comfortable with his jumper.

With the help of momentum gleaned from this sick sunk, Oklahoma City has pulled away from Cleveland in the second half. The Thunder lead 78-66 going into the fourth quarter.

