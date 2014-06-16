Watch Tim Duncan’s Cute Kids Address The Media

Sunday was Father’s Day, not to mention the day the Spurs captured the 2014 NBA Finals. So it was no surprise Tim Duncan had his two kids — daughter, Sydney and son, Draven — with him following his team’s emotional victory in Game 5. Duncan’s little tykes even performed admirably in the media session as well.

A reporter asked Sydney and Draven what they thought of their dad’s performance last night.

Sydney was quick to hop on the mic, telling the assembled media hordes, “I think he did awesome, and he tried his best.”

Draven was a little more leery of the surrounding cameras and unknown faces. Tim jokingly told him to, “Say something nice about me…” before Sydney whispered something to her brother who promptly mimicked, “I like his hate.”

Laughs. And scene.

Tim Duncan’s kids possess their Dad’s same standoffish brevity with the media, and it’s adorable as all hell.

Here’s Tim’s full session after the game:

(video via cjzerovids; full session via Ashok Gamer)

