Video: Timofey Mozgov Sends Kevin Durant To The Floor With Two-Handed Block

Perhaps it’s time to change the meaning of “Mozgov’d?” Nah. But Timofey Mozgov will make a positive name for himself this season should he makes sick blocks like this one on Kevin Durant a routine development.

Awesome block.

But be careful, Moz. The last thing we need is for KD to get injured during preseason play.

(Vine via Anthony Slater)

