Video: Watch A Tired DeMarcus Cousins Take A Possession Off

Before you lambaste DeMarcus Cousins for the video after the jump, keep in mind he missed 10 games with viral meningitis and probably because of his absence his preferred coach lost his job. That’s not to excuse his totally uninvolved presence with his hands on his knees for an entire Kings possession with four and a half minutes left in Sacramento’s 110-107 win over the Timberwolves last night. It’s merely a reminder of what Boogie’s already gone through this season.

Below is the play in question, which was brought to our attention by Mike Prada at SB Nation.

Prada wonders if maybe Cousins is upset with Rudy Gay — who gave up an and-1 layup from Andrew Wiggins on the defensive play before, but we just think he’s tuckered out. Rather than rest on defense, something we see star players doing all the time, Boogie decided he’d sit that offensive set out.

True, when Gay makes his move baseline, Cousins had an opening to dive towards the rim for a look when his man rotates over to help. Gay gets tied up with Cousins still leaning on his knees and the whole possession looks pretty bad for the Kings big man.

But, again, at least he wasn’t taking a defensive possession off, and he did have five fouls — and would soon pick his sixth before the night was over, fouling out in the win.

But Boogie had gotten ejected the game before, and Kings management had hired replacement coach Tyrone Corbin for the rest of the season without consulting Cousins.

Maybe we’re just a little inured to the whole “Boogie is a head case” narrative that’s plagued him since he came out of Kentucky after his freshman season in 2010. Maybe Sacramento’s 6-1 start to the season, their 10-6 mark before he got sick, and Cousins’ player efficiency rating — 27.5, which is No. 3 in the whole NBA — blinds us to the negative components of his on-court demeanor.

But from what we can glean about him without ever having spoken to him, he seems to give a crap about winning, even if he doesn’t appear to on this play.

What do you think?

