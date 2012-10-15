Video: Tom Izzo Appears at Michigan State Midnight Madness Dressed as Iron Man

When you are arguably the best basketball coach on the planet, you can do pretty much anything and it will be cool. Example: Tom Izzo “arrived” at Michigan State’s Midnight Madness from the rafters dressed as Iron Man (with his family members dressed as other members of the Avengers) to “save Sparty from the Big 10 Legion of Doom.”

The best part is that this was reportedly the actual suit worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the first two movies. Watch it here:

