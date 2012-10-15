Video: Tom Izzo Appears at Michigan State Midnight Madness Dressed as Iron Man

#Video #Iron Man
10.15.12 6 years ago

When you are arguably the best basketball coach on the planet, you can do pretty much anything and it will be cool. Example: Tom Izzo “arrived” at Michigan State’s Midnight Madness from the rafters dressed as Iron Man (with his family members dressed as other members of the Avengers) to “save Sparty from the Big 10 Legion of Doom.”

The best part is that this was reportedly the actual suit worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the first two movies. Watch it here:

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Iron Man
TAGSCOLLEGEIron ManMICHIGAN STATEMIDNIGHT MADNESSTOM IZZOvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP