Video: The Top 10 Dunks Of The 2014 NBA Finals

#San Antonio Spurs #Dunks #Miami Heat #GIFs
06.17.14 4 years ago

The Spurs were supposed to be too old to hang with the athletic Heat, but when we look back at the lopsided 2014 NBA Finals, we see instances where Kawhi Leonard asserted his own dominance in the air. Plus, Manu Ginobili got up and Tim Duncan also even turned back the clock for one emphatic flush. Which dunk will be No. 1?

Here are a few of our favorites, one of which will be named the top dunk of the ’14 Finals. You can probably guess which:

Who had the best dunk of the 2014 NBA Finals?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Dunks#Miami Heat#GIFs
TAGS2014 NBA FinalsCHRIS BOSHDUNKSgifsKAWHI LEONARDMANU GINOBILIMIAMI HEATsan antonio spursTIM DUNCAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP