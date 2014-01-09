Video: Top 8 Biggest Dunks Of Red Bull Midnight Run

The Red Bull Midnight Run will finish up in Brooklyn this Thursday and Friday night to settle the age old debate: which city deserves the ultimate bragging rights? After first round stops in nine different cities, the best eight players in each city have been selected, and now they’ll square off to finally decide which city features the best ballers in the country. But first, lets take a look back at the best eight dunks through the first nine stops around the country.

Check out all nine stops, and find out which city will go down as the best:

Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York, and Houston.

Which is your favorite dunk so far?

