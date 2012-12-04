Video: Tracy McGrady Smashes a Baseline Dunk in China

In the last two days, our site has been flooded with former NBA stars and their exploits playing ball in China (watch Allen Iverson give Rafer Alston 37 and read about Stephon Marbury’s battle with the CBA).

Things haven’t necessarily gone all that well for Tracy McGrady in his short CBA career so far, but he is still showing flashes of greatness. Check him out here, ripping a baseline dunk like it’s the good old days:

