Video: Tracy McGrady Smashes a Baseline Dunk in China

#Dunks #China #Video
12.04.12 6 years ago

In the last two days, our site has been flooded with former NBA stars and their exploits playing ball in China (watch Allen Iverson give Rafer Alston 37 and read about Stephon Marbury’s battle with the CBA).

Things haven’t necessarily gone all that well for Tracy McGrady in his short CBA career so far, but he is still showing flashes of greatness. Check him out here, ripping a baseline dunk like it’s the good old days:

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dunks#China#Video
TAGSCHINACHINESE BASKETBALL ASSOCIATIONDUNKSOverseasTRACY MCGRADYvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP