Video: Trey Burke’s Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

The Knicks used every ounce of Carmelo Anthony‘s magical shot-making ability, including a banked in three-pointer with just 2.3 seconds remaining to tie the score at 100, but Trey Burke scooted free along the left sideline after setting a screen and drained a step-back along the baseline in J.R. Smith‘s eye to win it at the buzzer.

Great motion on the sideline play drawn up by Quin Snyder, but ‘Melo was guarding Gordon Hayward pretty tight and after Burke set the screen for Favors to roll back-side, he slides along the sideline to catch that entry pass and hit what is probably the biggest shot of his young career.

Poor JR, too. Damn.

Burke will always remember this special night at MSG, and the Knicks have now lost seven in a row.

Anthony finished with a season high 46 points (16/26) including 17 in the final session, and Hayward paced Utah with 33 (11/18) seven assists and four steals.

‘Melo, who has made a point of dishing more this season — per Phil Jackson‘s mantra — only recorded one assist tonight, and he and Hayward traded baskets for an exciting stretch of the fourth. Fun game, but another tough loss for the triangle fellas.

