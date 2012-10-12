Video: Three Clippers Scare Themselves Silly In A Haunted House

No, that’s not a photo of forward Trey Thompkins looking on in terror at the horrifying former breakfast menu of Enes Kanter. No, Thompkins and Clipper teammates Ryan Hollins and Caron Butler all took a tour of Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Halloween Horror Nights” before the latter two boarded the team flight to China last week for exhibition games. Predictably, it’s hilarious to see them screaming â€” and also seeing Butler prepare for the frights by dancing his way through the haunted house.
