Video: Three Clippers Scare Themselves Silly In A Haunted House

No, that’s not a photo of forward Trey Thompkins looking on in terror at the horrifying former breakfast menu of Enes Kanter. No, Thompkins and Clipper teammates Ryan Hollins and Caron Butler all took a tour of Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Halloween Horror Nights” before the latter two boarded the team flight to China last week for exhibition games. Predictably, it’s hilarious to see them screaming â€” and also seeing Butler prepare for the frights by dancing his way through the haunted house.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.