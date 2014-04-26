Video: Unsung Troy Daniels Hits Go-Ahead 3-Pointer As Rockets Win Game 3

You’re probably asking yourself: who is Troy Daniels? He’s a 6-4 rookie shooting guard out of VCU who logged a grand total of 75 minutes for the Rockets this season after spending the majority of the year with the progressive Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the D-League. Now he’ll be known as the man who saved the Rockets season (for now) after knocking down the go-ahead three-pointer in OT as Houston avoided going down the 0-3 chasm in Portland.

After Jeremy Lin picked up a loose ball in the final minute and found Daniels beyond the arc, the rookie just had to trust his shot:

Since Daniels went from obscurity to the most popular man in Houston within the span of a few seconds, his Wikipedia page has been getting quite the treatment:

First, SI’s Ben Golliver found this edit to his Wiki page mentioning the shot at the bottom:

Troy Daniels’s wikipedia page pic.twitter.com/m7hz0E3LQU — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 26, 2014

CBS Sports’ Royce Young found Troy’s new nickname:

And we saw that his Wiki page was changed yet again (and probably will all night) to reflect a nice ironic preface to Daniels’ clutch shot: “While James Harden was hustling to play lock down defense, Daniels hits game winning shot vs Rip City.”

The playoffs are awesome because situations like Troy Daniels happen.

