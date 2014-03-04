Video: Ty Lawson’s Ankle-Breaking Crossover On Corey Brewer

03.04.14 4 years ago

The Nuggets’ Ty Lawson ignited the hometown crowd with a dazzling crossover that got the best of the Timberwolves’ Corey Brewer on Monday night. In the fourth quarter, Lawson toyed with Brewer in the high post and put the former Florida Gator on skates with a crossover that almost sent Lawson to the floor as well. After Brewer hit the court, Lawson steadied himself before throwing a bounce pass to Kenneth Faried. Manimal who was then fouled on his layup attempt when Brewer lashed out after getting embarrassed by Lawson’s sweet crossover.

Lawson finished with 31 points and 11 dimes in his return to the court after a fractured rib on February 8 kept him out for the rest of the month. But Minnesota was able to hold off Denver’s 45-point fourth quarter and escape with a 132-128 win on Monday night. Kevin Love finished with 33 points and 19 rebounds in the road win.

