Video: Tyson Chandler Swats Marreese Speights’ Shoe Into Courtside Seats

12.13.14 4 years ago

The Dallas’ Mavericks Tyson Chandler doesn’t have any official blocks in today’s game versus the Golden State Warriors. But the impact of true rim-protectors isn’t always reflected in the stat sheet. As Stephen Curry tossed Marreese Speights’ lost shoe back to him, watch Chandler swat the sneaker into courtside seats.

Anything to win, right?

Especially when you’re down double-digits at home. Golden State leads Dallas by 17 midway through the fourth quarter.

