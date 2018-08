Orlando’s young rookie, Victor Oladipo, turned the ball over to Utah’s rookie Trey Burke in the first quarter on Wednesday night. Burke thought he had an easy layup in transition, but Oladipo used his speed to chase him down and sensationally blocked Burke at the rim.

