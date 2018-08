Two former Indiana teammates had a little fun at yesterday’s NBA Rookie Photoshoot. While players like Tony Mitchell and Archie Goodwin were busy stealing the spotlight, Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller snuck up on a few others and got creative.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which player will have a better career?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.