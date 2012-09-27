Video: Warriors Make “Gangnam” Golden State Style

A quick Google search for Franco Finn shows he’s the Golden State Warriors’ “hype man” responsible for bringing a “unique brand of Great Time Out Entertainment” for the past seven years at Oracle Arena. Well, OK. I know this because although I would have hoped for a Klay Thompson, David Lee or Draymond Green cameo in the Warriors’ shot-for-shot parody of Psy’s “Gangnam Style” video, Finn does the heavy lifting.

Dozens of these parodies have debuted but the W’s is pretty spot-on. Holding to Golden State’s tradition of basketball, it’s fun to watch even though you already know how it ends.

