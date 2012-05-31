Video: Was This 3-Point Play From Dwyane Wade An Offensive Foul?

05.31.12 6 years ago

Dwyane Wade had a first half to forget, and then with the game on the line in regulation, he missed a huge free throw and then gambled on defense for a steal, setting up Ray Allen‘s game-tying triple. So in the extra frame, he had to make up for it. This three-point play was a back-breaker, but I think every Celtic fan in the world believes this should’ve been an offensive foul…

What would you have called?

