Video: Watch 2 Chainz Playing High School Basketball

When it comes to actual athletic ability, the entertainment industry is full of phonies. How many artists would have you believe that they could have been a pro athlete if they hadn’t picked up a mic instead?

Now, I’m not saying that 2 Chainz could have been playing in the NBA today, but as you can see from this footage of him playing ball in high school, he could almost certainly give you buckets.

This footage that popped up online today is from a 1995 high school game that featured 2 Chainz’s squad at North Clayton Park High (Ga.) against Banneker High. Here’s what you can tell from this short clip: 2 Chainz can knock down the three and he can get up.

He’s #21 in blue:

