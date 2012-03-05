This highlight had people freaking out over the weekend: Our guy, 5-6 Aquille Carr smashed one over a much bigger defender from Milford Mill in the Maryland state playoffs, sending the crowd and his team into a frenzy. [Click HERE for all things Aquille Carr]
This dunk helped propel Carr’s Patterson squad into the next round of the tournament – a Thursday night showdown with Tuscarora High School at the University of Maryland’s Comcast Center.
Video: Watch 5-6 Aquille Carr Smash a Dunk on a Defender
hes a more talented Nate Robinson… the guy can hoop
y is he going to Seton Hall??
^maybe he’s a trailblazer.
woohoo. lets just stop playing now! he scored 2 points.
@stillanetsfan: you know nothing about basketball. He will never play in the NBA. Nate Robinson would chew this kid up
they actually stopped the game for this dunk? idiots
^If you’re saying Nate would chew this kid up right now then yes he would. He’s in the NBA. But Aquille in HS > Nate in HS. That’s not hard to see.
great play.. Now just shoot you fu*ckin free throw already!