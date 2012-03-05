Video: Watch 5-6 Aquille Carr Smash a Dunk on a Defender

03.05.12 6 years ago 8 Comments

This highlight had people freaking out over the weekend: Our guy, 5-6 Aquille Carr smashed one over a much bigger defender from Milford Mill in the Maryland state playoffs, sending the crowd and his team into a frenzy. [Click HERE for all things Aquille Carr]

This dunk helped propel Carr’s Patterson squad into the next round of the tournament – a Thursday night showdown with Tuscarora High School at the University of Maryland’s Comcast Center.

Click here to watch the dunk from the baseline angle.

