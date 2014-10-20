Video: Watch Alec Burks Embarrass Kobe Bryant, Lakers With Sick Crossover

Kobe Bryant might still be an offensive force, but his play on the other end has quietly been a liability for the past few seasons. If the Los Angeles Lakers tasked their living legend with defending top-tier wings instead of the opponent’s worst perimeter threat, his defensive deficiencies would be common knowledge. This epic crossover by Alec Burks that left Kobe and his teammates embarrassed are further of evidence that sad reality.
Oh my. Why’d Burks have to do Mamba like that?
The Utah Jazz have been a revelation in during the preseason. If Burks can consistently make plays like this one, perhaps some of his team’s success will translate to the regular season. As for the Lakers? This might as well be a metaphor for how 2014-2015 appears primed to play out.
(GIF via r/nba user jwbt123) (Video via James Herbert)
looks like an idiot wrote this… everyone gets crossed over , so does that mean everyone get embarrassed? i didnt see you guys do the same thing when lebrun gets crossed lol
Thank you!
Dude was attempting a steal, which increases your tendency to get crossed.. no news there..
People making it out like A.I crossed him over and made him take a seat. Kobe lunged forward towards the ball then Burks crossed over. anyone would have gotten crossed over then.
Its ashame they posted this before the game was over and the Lakers embarrassed the jazz
If this is all they got on KB he’s gonna be alright this didn’t look that bad at all it was a nifty move though
Wow this ESPN people really trying to get Kobe about his comment. So sad, that’s so low.
Did he drop kobe? Looks like kobe went for a steal and burke changed directions, a good offensive move. for a highlight, i expect some ankles broken, a poster dunk, chase down block etc
Embarrassed is what you should be for writing this. Trying to bash on an MVP basketball player while you sit at a Starbucks and type this BS is embarrasing.
KOBEEEE