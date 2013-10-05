Video: Watch Andrew Wiggins Debut For Kansas

There’s a catchy phrase now for Andrew Wiggins and his future in the NBA: the “Riggin’ for Wiggins” sweepstakes among this year’s rebuilding NBA teams. The Canadian baller has many general manager’s salivating over all his potential â€” though not Boston’s Danny Ainge. Some call him the best NBA prospect since LeBron James, so we’re obviously curious about his first action for Kansas.

The debut occurred at the intrasquad, crimson vs. blue, scrimmage at the 29th-annual “Late Night at the Phog,” to open the Kansas Jayhawks season. More important than the score was the chance for the Jayhawks to show off the most heavily recruited high schooler in North America. As you’ll see in the video, the 6-8 freshman out of Ontario didn’t have a problem putting on a show for the Kansas faithful.

