Video: Watch Chris Paul School The Top College And HS Guards

Every summer Chris Paul invites some of the best college and high school guards in the country to his two-day CP3 Youth Camp in Winston Salem, North Carolina for a hands-on tutorial from the Point God. Paul might be one of the more cutthroat players in the NBA, but he’s always willing to destroy a youngster to show him what the best looks like up close.

Imagine getting on the court with arguably the NBA’s best point guard so he can school you on the finer art of running the NBA’s hardest position. That’s what these youngsters got to experience. Check out every head fake, stutter-step and step-back jumper that will be repeating on loop in every camper’s head for the rest of their lives.

[cityleaguehoopsTV]

