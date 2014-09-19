Video: Watch James Harden Do The “Carlton Dance” With Carlton From Fresh Prince

With a Beard that’s become part and parcel of his persona and a laid-back demeanor, which can unfortunately extend to his defense, it’s safe to say James Harden is a pretty cool guy. Perhaps that’s why he struggled to mimic Alfonso Ribeiro — aka Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air who recently tried to teach James his famed “Carlton Dance.”
Alfonso shows James how it’s done, but James is too slow; the Carlton dance is upbeat and peppy and James makes it seem like he’s struggling to slide over on a driving ball handler (we had to):
Here’s how Ribeiro made it famous on the popular sitcom, primarily by sashaying to Tom Jones‘ “It’s Not Unusual.”
Can you do the Carlton dance?
