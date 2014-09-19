Video: Watch James Harden Do The “Carlton Dance” With Carlton From Fresh Prince

#James Harden #The Fresh Prince of Bel Air #Instagram
09.19.14 4 years ago

With a Beard that’s become part and parcel of his persona and a laid-back demeanor, which can unfortunately extend to his defense, it’s safe to say James Harden is a pretty cool guy. Perhaps that’s why he struggled to mimic Alfonso Ribeiro — aka Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air who recently tried to teach James his famed “Carlton Dance.”

Alfonso shows James how it’s done, but James is too slow; the Carlton dance is upbeat and peppy and James makes it seem like he’s struggling to slide over on a driving ball handler (we had to):

Here’s how Ribeiro made it famous on the popular sitcom, primarily by sashaying to Tom Jones‘ “It’s Not Unusual.”

Can you do the Carlton dance?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#The Fresh Prince of Bel Air#Instagram
TAGSALFONSO RIBEIROCARLTON DANCEinstagraminstagram videoJAMES HARDENTHE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP