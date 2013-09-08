Video: Watch Jason Williams Dazzle At The Orlando Pro Am

09.08.13

We saw Chandler Parsons dominating in Orlando’s Summer Pro Am this past week, and he’s back in this Orlando Pro Am mixtape with Courtney Lee, Austin Rivers, Nick Calathes, Marquis Daniels and more. But it’s the retired Jason Williams who really shines brightest with handle that’s still directly touched by God.

There are some pretty impressive dunks from Boo Carlton, Chris Walker of Florida, DeMarcus Croaker of Texas, the Celtics’ Lee and others, but it’s the 37-year-old West Virginia native who last played an NBA game in 2011 that was as spellbinding as ever.

Jason Williams is still a special treat on a basketball court.

