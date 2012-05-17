Video: Watch Kobe & The Lakers Choke Away Game 2

We’ve seen some big leads vanish this spring. The Grizzlies famously melted down in Game 1 against the Clippers in the first round, a game that probably cost them a shot at the semifinals. But to blow a game on the road after holding a seven-point lead with two minutes left is equally as damaging. The Lakers are now down 0-2 to a better team with homecourt advantage, and over his entire career, Kobe has won only one series after losing the first two games. In other words, the Lakers are pretty much done.

