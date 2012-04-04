Video: Watch Stephen Jackson’s Rap Concert

There have been a number of NBA players who have dabbled in a side rap career, most notably, and of course we can’t forget about the short career of Jewelz aka. We might’ve ranked O’Neal as the best ever on our list of the 10 best NBA rappers , but they’ve all had varying degrees of success. In recent months, San Antonio Spurs swingmanhas emerged as the latest NBA player to showcase his musical talents.

Rap has always been a passion of Jackson’s, and for several years now, has had his own music label, Secret Society Entertainment. Although producing and occasionally appearing in tracks, Jackson has never created his own album. During the lockout, Jackson used his newfound free time to focus on his music, creating What’s a Lockout, a 19-track mixtape under the moniker Stak5.

In late January, while still with the Milwaukee Bucks, Jackson threw a mixtape release concert at 618 Live on Water in Milwaukee. Performing in front of a packed house, Stak5 brought the same intensity that he shows on the court to the stage.

Lucky for us the concert has been uploaded to YouTube in 5 parts (Note; NSFW)…

Hit page 2 to watch the rest of Jackson’s concert…