Video: Watch The Lakers’ Out-Of-Bounds Play Fool The Entire Hornets Defense

Maybe New Orleans was so shell-shocked from losing a 25-point lead on Wednesday that it didn’t consider time and place of the ball. That’s how we’ll rationalize how the Hornets lined up on the wrong side of the Lakers on an out of bounds play from three-quarters court that led to Kobe Bryant’s easy dunk. Thinking the Lakers were going toward the wrong basket left the Hornets no one to catch Bryant as he leaked out into the open court for one of the easiest buckets of his career. For style points, he gave one of the most classic Kobe venom-faces we’ve ever seen afterward while glaring at the Hornets.

Whenever Kobe’s clock resets itself and he stops playing like it’s 1997, we’re going to be sad. In Bryant’s last five games he’s averaging 34.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and shooting 55 percent from the floor and 48 percent from three in 37.1 minutes per game. Wow.

